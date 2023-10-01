News / India News / Dalai Lama to take rest due to persistent cold, says his office

Dalai Lama to take rest due to persistent cold, says his office

ANI |
Oct 01, 2023 08:13 PM IST

Following the advice of his personal physicians, Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, will take rest due to a persistent cold: Office

Following the advice of his personal physicians, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will take rest due to a persistent cold, his office informed on Sunday in a brief statement.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama
"On the advice of the Dalai Lama's personal physicians, he will take rest due to a persistent cold," the release added.

"In view of the scheduled teachings from October 2 to 4, which were requested by Taiwanese devotees, we have requested Gaden Tri Rinpoche to give the introductory teachings for the first and second days, it added. (ANI)

