Dalai Lama to take rest due to persistent cold, says his office

Following the advice of his personal physicians, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will take rest due to a persistent cold, his office informed on Sunday in a brief statement. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

"On the advice of the Dalai Lama's personal physicians, he will take rest due to a persistent cold," the release added.

"In view of the scheduled teachings from October 2 to 4, which were requested by Taiwanese devotees, we have requested Gaden Tri Rinpoche to give the introductory teachings for the first and second days, it added. (ANI)