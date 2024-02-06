Dalit professor transferred, accuses Karnataka institute of caste discrimination

Bengaluru: A Dalit professor working with the National Education Society, popularly known as National College, has accused the institution’s management for caste discrimination. Ravi Bagi, a Kannada professor, has been at the centre of controversy after being transferred from Basavanagudi National College to Jayanagar National College to teach the pre-university students. (Shutterstock)

Ravi Bagi, a Kannada professor, has been at the centre of controversy after being transferred from Basavanagudi National College, where he taught undergraduate and postgraduate students, to Jayanagar National College to teach the pre-university students.

“There have been no complaints regarding my competence or performance. Suddenly, the management has demoted me from teaching PG and UG to Pre University. I feel marginalised due to my Dalit identity,” alleged Bagi.

Emphasising his qualifications and readiness to teach PG and UG students, which he considers his primary role, he highlighted his eligibility to be a PhD guide. He has been requesting the college to provide a letter endorsing his PhD guideship to Bengaluru University for a year.

Reacting on the controversy, writer and Dalit activist Banjagere Jayaprakash, along with Dalit Sangarsh Samiti state general secretary Mavalli Shankar and other dalit activists approached the college’s management, demanding justice for professor Bagi.

“When we asked the management about his demotion, they simply said it was at the discretion of the management. Demoting him without a valid reason is unacceptable, and we strongly condemn this act,” said Jayaprakash, adding that they are planning to stage a protest in front of National College.

Responding to the allegations, Venkatasiva Reddy, secretary of National Education Society, clarified that it was a routine transfer and not a demotion. “Ravi Bagi is not demoted. Transferring staff periodically is a common practice. He is not a government-appointed Professor yet. If every SC-ST professor questions transfers, we can’t function,” Reddy explained.