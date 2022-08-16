Dalit student doesn’t appear to have been thrashed for touching water pot: Cops

The nine-year-old Dalit student, who died on Saturday days after he was beaten up at his school in Rajasthan’s Jalore, does not appear to have been thrashed for touching an earthen pot meant for upper caste students and teachers to have water, a police officer said on Tuesday citing preliminary investigation.

Jalore police superintendent Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla said the initial probe suggested the allegation that the student was beaten because he drank water from pot does not seem correct. “We have spoken to the students and the teachers, who are also from the [Dalit] Meghwal community but as of now the allegation does look correct.”

Agarwalla said the school has a tank for drinking water for all. He added a report from a forensic science lab was awaited and that the exact cause of death will be clear after a probe.

The boy died at a hospital in Ahmedabad and his family alleged a teacher beat him after seeing him drinking water from the pot.

The death prompted ruling Congress lawmaker Panachand Meghwal to send his resignation to chief minister Ashok Gehlot in protest against atrocities on Dalits.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Jalore Jogeshwar Garg said the accused teacher has been arrested after accepting that he thrashed the student. “But a lot of politics is happening. I appeal to all not to make provocative statements before knowing the truth.”

Garg said police, administration, and the education department were holding inquiries. He claimed the student was not beaten because he drank water from a pot or due to his caste. “On the basis of the feedback...there is still doubt that the student was beaten because of his caste or water. “ He added an upper caste Rajput and a Dalit own the school. “A majority of the students in the school are from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and so is half of the staff...,” said Garg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON