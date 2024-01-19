close_game
close_game
News / India News / Dalit woman alleges abuse by DMK leader’s kin

Dalit woman alleges abuse by DMK leader’s kin

ByDivya Chandrababu
Jan 19, 2024 07:46 AM IST

BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai posted on X that the woman’s statement shows the arrogance of the DMK and called for speedy investigation

Chennai: A 18-year-old Dalit woman hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district has given a statement to the police that she was abused while she was working as a domestic help in a house in Chennai.

Police said the woman went to a government hospital in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu where she was treated for abrasions. The hospital recorded it in their accident registry and informed the Ulundurpet police who in turn informed the Adyar police in Chennai. (HT Archives)
Police said the woman went to a government hospital in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu where she was treated for abrasions. The hospital recorded it in their accident registry and informed the Ulundurpet police who in turn informed the Adyar police in Chennai. (HT Archives)

The incident took a political turn since she was working for the son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA I Karunanidhi. BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai posted on X that it shows the arrogance of the DMK and called for speedy investigation.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

During the Pongal festival holidays, the woman had gone back to her family in Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi. She went to a government hospital where she was treated for abrasions as an outpatient, police said. The hospital recorded it in their accident registry and informed the Ulundurpet police who in turn informed the Adyar police in Chennai.

“We sent a lady police officer to record a statement from her (victim),” said an officer of the Adyar police who did not wish to be named. The statement was recorded from 10pm on Wednesday beyond midnight. But since no FIR has been registered so far, the victim has sent another complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal.

“I was 17 years old when I was taken to do domestic work and beaten with things like slippers, spoons, broom and mops, leaving bloody wounds all over my body,” the woman said in a complaint which HT has seen. Of the couple, the daughter-in-law tortured her more by assaulting her, cutting her hair, she said. She has completed Class 12 last year scoring 433 marks out of 600, she said adding that she wanted to pursue coaching for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to study medicine and worked to earn the money since they are economically poor. Her mother worked as a domestic help in another house in Chennai. She added that though she was promised a monthly salary of 16,000, she was given only 5000.

Madurai based anti-caste activist Vincent Raj said that the police have informed time that an FIR will be filed shortly. “When she was a minor she has been tortured for more than eight months,” he said. “She turned 18 only last month. The strictest action must be taken.”

“I urge on behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu that a speedy investigation be conducted immediately and action be taken against culprits under the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act,” Annamalai posted on X.

DMK’s Karunanidhi did not respond to HT’s calls and messages at the time of writing.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News andRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out