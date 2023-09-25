News / India News / Dalit woman stripped, forced to drink urine over 1,500 in Bihar: Cops

Dalit woman stripped, forced to drink urine over 1,500 in Bihar: Cops

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra
Sep 25, 2023 12:44 AM IST

A Dalit woman was allegedly assaulted, stripped and forced to drink urine because she failed to pay ₹1,500 interest on a ₹9,000 loan, in Patna district of Bihar

PATNA: A Dalit woman was allegedly assaulted, stripped and forced to drink urine because she failed to pay 1,500 interest on a 9,000 loan, in Patna district of Bihar, police said on Sunday. An officer familiar with the case said the woman has sustained head injuries in the incident and is currently hospitalised, while the six accused are currently absconding.

Dalit woman allegedly forced to drink urine after being assaulted and stripped in Patna district of Bihar on Saturday night. (Representative Image)
DSP, Fatuha S Yadav said that the police received an information that a woman was assaulted in which she received head injuries in the incident and admitted to the hospital for treatment. “The cause of the incident was for an interest of 1500. Woman came to the police station on Saturday night and gave a written complaint. Her allegations in the complaint are being verified by the police. The raids are on to arrest accused involved in the incident.”

Woman said in her complaint that the incident took place at around 10 pm when she was going to fetch water from pump. “About six persons caught me and made me naked and then brutally assaulted me. One of the accused took urine and pushed it into my mouth. They also started assaulting with lathi in which received head injuries. i somehow escaped from the spot and reached the police station,” the woman has alleged in her complaint, police said.

BJP spokesperson Yogendra Paswan condemned the incident and slammed the chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav over the incident.

