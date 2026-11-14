Darbhanga police find three missing girls hours after forming SIT

Darbhanga police on Saturday successfully traced three girls aged 10, 12, and 15, who went missing from the Biraul police station area on November 8, police said, hours after they constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to intensify the search operations. Biraul SDPO Sajiv Shekhar Jha informed that all the three missing girls were found from a passenger bus coming from Darbhanga to Biraul on Saturday evening. (PTI/ Representational)

Biraul SDPO Sajiv Shekhar Jha informed that all the three missing girls were found from a passenger bus coming from Darbhanga to Biraul on Saturday evening.

Police had also announced a reward of ₹25,000 for anyone providing credible information leading to their recovery.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday, a first information report (FIR) was registered on November 8 under section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the disappearance.

The SIT was constituted under the leadership of city superintendent of police Ashok Kumar, who also holds additional charge as superintendent of police (Rural). The team is conducting continuous searches and making efforts to establish the girls’ whereabouts, the statement said.

As part of the investigation, photographs and physical descriptions of the missing girls have been circulated through the Crime Information Gateway (CIG) and uploaded to the Vatsalya portal.

Police teams examined CCTV footage and conducted searches at marketplaces, bus stands, railway stations and other crowded places. Assistance was also sought from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).