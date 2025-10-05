Darjeeling landslide news live updates: At least 17 dead, death toll expected to rise as rescue ops continue

Darjeeling landslide news live updates: At least 17 people were killed after heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides across Darjeeling district in West Bengal on Saturday, officials said. The landslides flattened homes, damaged roads, and cut off access to several remote areas. Rescue and relief operations are underway, involving the district administration, police, and disaster response teams. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Mirik Lake, one of the worst-affected areas....Read More

The death toll is expected to rise as more reports emerge and rescue teams continue to search damaged areas. North Bengal development minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming”.

CM expresses concern

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep concern over the severe flooding in both North and South Bengal. She said, “Yesterday night there was sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal, and there was simultaneously excessive flow of water into Sankosh river and generally flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused disasters.”

Banerjee also conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased and promised immediate assistance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and President Droupadi Murmu also expressed deep pain and regret over the loss life in the Darjeeling mishap.

Heavy rains trigger floods and landslides across eastern Himalayas

The entire eastern Himalayan region, including Nepal and Bhutan, is facing severe weather conditions. Landslides and floods caused by heavy rainfall in Nepal have killed more than 60 people, news agency AFP reported. Torrential downpours since Friday have swelled rivers and inundated large areas in Nepal.

In Bhutan, a coordinated rescue operation by local authorities and the Indian Army on Sunday ensured the safety of people affected by sudden flooding near the Amochu River.

Darjeeling landslide: 5 Latest updates

- Nine deaths have been confirmed so far by NDRF and district authorities, with two more people still missing. North Bengal minister Udayan Guha put the toll at 17 as of 2 pm Saturday.

- Fatalities have been reported from Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and Mirik Lake.

- IMD has issued a red alert for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall till October 6.

- Roads remain blocked and several interior villages are inaccessible. Traffic on vital hill routes, including the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, has been badly affected due to mudslides and road collapses.

- A senior police officer told PTI, “The terrain is slippery, and several houses have been damaged. The extent of damage is still being assessed. Earthmovers are finding it extremely difficult to operate on these slopes.”