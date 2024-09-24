Dassault to set up facility near Noida to support Rafale, Mirage 2000 jets

French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation is setting up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility near Noida for Indian Air Force’s French-origin fighter jets Rafale and Mirage 2000, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday. The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 36 Rafales and around 50 Mirage 2000s. (File Photo)

The new company Dassault Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul India (DAMROI) is expected to begin operations in six months and will progressively expand its activities, the officials said, asking not to be named.

Posina Venkata Rao, an old Dassault hand, has been appointed CEO of the new entity.

IAF operates a fleet of 36 Rafales and around 50 Mirage 2000s. Also, India is negotiating a deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for INS Vikrant, which is currently operating the MiG-29K fighters from its deck.

The deal for the twin-engine deck-based French fighters, built for sustained combat operations at sea, is estimated to be worth around ₹50,000 crore.