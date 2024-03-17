Dattatreya Hosabale re-elected as RSS general secretary for three-year term

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RRS) Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha on Sunday re-elected Dattatreya Hosabale as its general secretary after its annual meeting held in Nagpur from 15 to 17 March. Dattatreya Hosabale has been re-elected as RSS general secretary (Twitter/@RSSorg)

“The RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) re-elected (2024-2027) Shri Dattatreya Hosabale ji for the post of Sarkaryavah. He has been discharging the responsibility of Sarkaryavah since 2021,” the organisation posted on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hosabale (69), who took over as the RSS general secretary from Bhaiyaji Joshi in 2021, will continue to serve as Sarkaryavah until 2027, it stated. Hosabale joined the RSS in 1968 and worked in its student wing - the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In 2003, he became in charge of intellectual training of the RSS and Sarkaryavah of the organisation in 2009, a role he continued till 2021.

The move is seen to strengthen ties with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, said Dilip Deodhar, a close RSS observer and former swayamsevak. The RSS aims to advance its Hindutva agenda, including the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), leveraging the strong rapport between Hosabale and the Modi administration, he said.

Hosabale’s background as a dedicated member of the RSS, his leadership in organisations like the ABVP, and his role in grooming prominent BJP leaders indicate his deep-rooted influence within the political landscape, he added.

Deodhar said that Hosabale’s appointment in 2021 was a strategic decision by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to enhance coordination with the BJP-led government, leading to the successful realisation of key RSS initiatives such as the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Article 370.

Known for his pragmatic and action-oriented approach, Hosabale is respected for his commitment to Sangh’s goals.

Under Hosabale’s leadership, the RSS has prioritised fostering unity and equality within society, advocating for initiatives like ‘one temple, one well, and one cremation ground’ in every village to promote social cohesion, said Viraj Pachpore, a swyamsevak and co-convenor of Muslim Rashtriya Manch. His emphasis on soft Hindutva and engagement with diverse stakeholders, including industrialists and public figures, underscores his vision for a harmonious and inclusive society, said Viraj Pachpore, he added.

As Hosabale embarks on his second term, his dedication to promoting social harmony and dismantling caste-based discrimination remains a cornerstone of the RSS’s agenda, signalling a continued focus on building a cohesive and egalitarian society under his leadership, says Gajanan Nimdeo, chief editor of daily Tarun Bharat, the mouthpiece of RSS.