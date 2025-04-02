Day temp set to increase across NW India; mercury to touch 39-40°C in Delhi

The mercury was expected to touch 39-40°C in Delhi over the next few days as day temperatures were set to increase across northwest India by 3-5°C over the next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures have been in the range of 34-36°C and 14-17°C in Delhi. The maximum and minimum temperatures have been in the range of 34-36°C and 14-17°C in Delhi. (ANI)

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president (climate and meteorology) Mahesh Palawat said dry and westerly winds were expected in Delhi and the northwestern region. “Wind speed is also expected to be low. Solar insolation will be high. So together, we can expect a gradual increase in temperatures in the entire northwestern region.”

Heat wave conditions were expected to continue in isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch during the next week, west Rajasthan (April 5 to 8), Gujarat (April 6 to 8), east Rajasthan (April 7 and 8).

An orange alert asking authorities to be prepared for emergencies has been sounded in Saurashtra, Kutch, and surrounding areas in Gujarat amid expected high temperatures. IMD said higher temperatures increase the likelihood of illness among people exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work. It flagged a higher health concern for vulnerable people, such as infants, the elderly, and people with chronic disease, and said they should avoid heat exposure and dehydration.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures were between 39 and 41°C in parts of Gujarat, south Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh, south Marathwada adjoining north interior Karnataka, Telangana, Vidarbha, and interior Odisha.

The mercury went up to 35-38°C in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, north interior Karnataka, adjoining coastal and south interior Karnataka, south Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall were likely in parts of peninsular India until April 6. Moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm activity were expected in central and adjoining north peninsular India during the next two days.