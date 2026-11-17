Eight people were killed and 26 others injured after a passenger bus veered off the road and plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge near Gular in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district early on Tuesday morning.

Every year, more than 1,000 road accidents are reported in Uttarakhand, with the treacherous, winding and narrow roads in the mountainous terrain often exacerbating the danger. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to officials, the accident occurred around 4:30 am near Gular market when the bus (registration number UK09PA-9779), en route from Haridwar to Chamoli, lost control and fell off the Gular bridge into a ravine below.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Upon receiving the alert, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from the Byasi post rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Given the severity of the crash, additional teams from the Dhalwala post and the battalion headquarters were also dispatched to the spot,” SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvashi said.

Yaduvashi said that SDRF personnel, braving difficult terrain and adverse conditions, carried out an intensive joint rescue operation alongside local police, administration officials, and residents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Rescuers extricated 26 injured passengers from the mangled vehicle and carried them up the steep slope to the roadhead on stretchers, from where they were shifted to nearby hospitals via ambulances. The bodies of the eight deceased were also recovered from the wreckage and sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Rescuers extricated 26 injured passengers from the mangled vehicle and carried them up the steep slope to the roadhead on stretchers, from where they were shifted to nearby hospitals via ambulances. The bodies of the eight deceased were also recovered from the wreckage and sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination," he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The official added that rescue teams conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area to ensure no passengers remained trapped before concluding the operation.

Every year, more than 1,000 road accidents are reported in Uttarakhand, with the treacherous, winding and narrow roads in the mountainous terrain often exacerbating the danger. The problem becomes more acute during the monsoon and winter seasons, when poor visibility makes already challenging journeys even more hazardous.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With the goal of reducing road accidents by 50% by 2030, the Uttarakhand cabinet approved the Road Safety Policy, 2025, in February 2025.