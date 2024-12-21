Death toll rises to 14 in LPG tanker explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

Jaipur: The death toll from the LPG tanker explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has risen to 14, with at least two more deaths confirmed on Saturday. A massive fire started due to a collision between a gas tanker and multiple vehicles near a petrol pump on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI X)

The death toll is likely to climb further, as more than 80 people were injured, with at least 30 in critical condition. Additionally, 14 individuals remain unaccounted for after the devastating blast that occurred early Friday morning.

The explosion was triggered when a truck crashed into an LPG tanker making a U-turn, setting off a massive fireball that engulfed nearly 34 vehicles.

The crash caused a gas leak, which ignited and triggered a massive fireball that engulfed nearly 34 vehicles, including 10 containers, 7 trailers, 5 trucks, and 2 buses. Security camera footage captured the blast at 5.25 am, showing flames sweeping through the streets, engulfing structures in its path.

“The tanker, heading to Jaipur from Ajmer, attempted a U-turn when it was hit from behind by an Ajmer-bound truck. The collision caused the gas leak, and the fire spread rapidly within minutes,” said Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph.

The rescue operations continue as emergency teams work to locate survivors.

First responders struggled to control the fire for several hours. “The biggest challenge in the area was dealing with both the gas and the fire,” said a fire officer. “We had to be fully equipped, wearing masks and other protective gear to enter the site. It took us almost eight hours to bring the fire under control. By the time we returned at 2 pm, we were completely exhausted.”

“By the time the fire brigade arrived at 6 am, the area was already reduced to ashes,” said a fire officer from the Bais Godam brigade.

The highway has been closed for investigations and cleanup, and officials are urging the public to avoid the area.

“The blast was so violent that the bodies of the truck and tanker drivers were almost entirely reduced to ashes,” a mortuary official reported.

The explosion’s impact was felt across the region, with witnesses reporting people running for safety, some engulfed in flames. “I saw a man burning, and the scene was terrifying,” recalled a school van driver.

Authorities are working to identify victims, with 14 people still unaccounted for. “Five of the bodies recovered remain unidentified, and we are still gathering details,” said health department officials.

Deepak Maheshwari, principal of SMS Medical College, said that 32 individuals remain in critical condition, with many suffering 50–60% burn injuries. “At least six are on ventilators, and we are preparing additional hospital beds,” he added.

In response, the state government has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh for the deceased’s families and ₹1 lakh for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an additional ₹2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund.