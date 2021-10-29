Deaths in Bundelkhand: Priyanka Gandhi alleges black marketing of fertilisers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday demanded a probe into the alleged complicity of government officials in black marketing of fertilisers in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region as their shortage has been linked to the deaths of at least four farmers there.

“Whatever the officers have done here [in Lalitpur, Bundelkhand] is wrong. If there is any nexus of officers and leaders with those indulging in black marketing of fertilisers, it should be probed. Why are the people not getting the fertilisers here?” Priyanka Gandhi told journalists after meeting the families of the four farmers, who died in Lalitpur amid the fertiliser shortage.

Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in Lalitpur from Lucknow on an overnight train, assured the families of the farmers that she would fight for their cause.

In a statement, the Congress party said, “Bhogi Pal and Mahesh Kumar of Bundelkhand were standing in queue to get fertilisers. As they did not get fertilisers for some days, their health condition deteriorated and they died. Soni Ahirwar and Babloo Pal were upset due to the non-availability of fertilisers and they committed suicide.”

It added the farmers had loans to repay. “They were upset for not getting compensation for damage caused to their crops. Priyanka Gandhi has assured help to the families.”

Priyanka Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of neglecting the farmers. “This is not about these four families. This is happening in the Bundelkhand region. Uttar Pradesh government’s cruel face has come to the fore. Farmers were crushed by the son of a union minister, who continues to be in office. Farmers are fighting for their cause from Lakhimpur Kheri to Bundelkhand,” she said.

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, is the main accused in the violence that was triggered in Lakhimpur Kheri after a car ran over a group of protesting farmers.

Farming groups say Teni’s Mahindra Thar mowed down protesters from behind while they were returning from a demonstration. A video clip that is yet to be authenticated forensically shows the same. The minister and his son have denied the charge.

Priyanka Gandhi this month met families of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri even as she was earlier detained on her way there. She also met the kin of a sanitation worker, who allegedly died in police custody, in Agra.

Priyanka Gandhi said no one is listening to the farmers. “They (the farmers) have loans to pay. They are not getting any fertilisers. They have to pay power bills without getting power,” she added and listed promises the Congress has made ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls due early next year.

The pledges include farm loan waiver, minimum support price of ₹2,500 per quintal for wheat and paddy, and state advised price of ₹400 per quintal to sugarcane growers.

BJP spokesman Avnish Tyagi insisted the interests of farmers are well protected under his party’s rule in Uttar Pradesh. “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should look into issues concerning farmers of [Congress-ruled] Rajasthan. There is no shortage of fertilisers in the state. There may only be a minor issue somewhere.”