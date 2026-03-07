Decision on Iran strikes taken after Modi’s trip ended: Israel minister

Israel could not brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi about its strikes on Iran during his recent visit to the country as the decision on the military action was made after he had concluded his trip, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Friday. Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar participated virtually in the Raisina Dialogue. (REUTERS)

Modi made a two-day visit to Israel that ended on February 26, two days before Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Sa’ar, participating virtually in the Raisina Dialogue, said Israel has “great relations” with Modi and India that have deepened over the years. “But we could not brief Prime Minister Modi on this because the decision was taken only on Saturday early morning,” he said.

This came after the collapse of negotiations between the US and Iran, he indicated. Israel’s military action is aimed at removing “existential threats” emanating from Iran, he said, contending that the country is continuing its nuclear programme, developing ballistic missiles and backing Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.

“Probably we will have to see a change in the regime in Iran,” Sa’ar said. He said Israel is targeting Hezbollah because the group had joined the war “against the will” of the people of Lebanon as it serves Iranian interests.