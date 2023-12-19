close_game
close_game
News / India News / Decoding BJP’s improved showing in state elections

Decoding BJP’s improved showing in state elections

ByAbhishek Jha, Nishant Ranjan
Dec 19, 2023 01:11 AM IST

The BJP’s record in the last two Lok Sabha elections continues to be better than its performance in state elections in most cases

Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the recent state elections, there is one fact that remains unchanged in the party’s post-2014 story. The BJP’s record in the last two Lok Sabha elections continues to be better than its performance in state elections in most cases. For example, the 332 assembly constituencies (ACs) that the BJP won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh in the recent polls are still far less than the 444 and 450 AC-level leads it had in these states in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But this may not necessarily mean that the BJP’s improvement in Lok Sabha performance since 2014 has not added anything to its performance in state elections; after all, the BJP is part of 18 of 31 state and UT governments currently (with chief ministers in 12 of them). A long-term analysis of BJP’s state election performance suggests that it has, in fact, improved its performance in them after 2014. It is just that the improvement is not as significant as in the Lok Sabha elections.

A long-term analysis of BJP’s state election performance suggests that it has improved its performance in them after 2014.(PTI)
A long-term analysis of BJP’s state election performance suggests that it has improved its performance in them after 2014.(PTI)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out