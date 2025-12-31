New Delhi: India on Tuesday expressed concern at the reported targeting of President Vladimir Putin’s residence in northwestern Russia by Ukraine, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying all parties should remain focused on diplomatic efforts to end hostilities and avoid any actions that can undermine these initiatives. Deeply concerned over reported attack on Putin’s residence: PM

Russia said on Monday that Ukraine tried to attack Putin’s state residence in the northwestern Novgorod region with 91 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied the allegations made by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation,” Modi, who has maintained that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said on social media.

“Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them,” Modi said.

During meetings with Putin and Zelensky since the start of the conflict in February 2022, Modi has insisted that this is not an “era of war”. He has also told them that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield and talks cannot succeed under the shadow of the gun.

Hours later, Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia hadn’t provided “any plausible evidence” to back up its accusations and expressed disappointment at statements by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan and India expressing concern over “the attack that never happened”.

Sybiha contended Russia has a “long record of false claims” and said: “Such reactions to Russia’s baseless manipulative claims only play into Russian propaganda and encourage Moscow for more atrocities and lies.” He also said responding to unverified claims can undermine the peace process.

The UAE’s foreign ministry, in a statement issued on Monday, strongly condemned the “attempt to target the residence” of Putin and denounced the threat to security and stability. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “reported targeting” of Putin’s residence at a time when peace efforts are underway.

Lavrov said on Monday that Ukraine attacked the presidential residence in Novgorod overnight with the long-range drones, which were all destroyed by Russian air defences. No one was injured and there was no damage, he said. He also said Russia’s negotiating position in ongoing peace talks will be reviewed following the development.

It is still unclear where Putin was at the time of the reported targeting of the residence.

Zelensky rejected Lavrov’s claim as “typical Russian lies” that are intended to give Russia an excuse to continue its attacks on Ukraine and said Ukraine doesn’t take steps that undermine diplomacy. He accused Russia of using “dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump’s team”.

“This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war…Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building,” Zelensky said.

India has faced renewed pressure from the US in recent months to curb its purchases of Russian oil and military hardware as President Donald Trump’s frustration has grown over lack of success in his efforts to end the war in Ukraine. India was able to assert its policy of strategic autonomy during a visit by Putin earlier this month for an annual summit with Modi, during which the two sides unveiled plans bolster their economic partnership, including a five-year plan to address the imbalance in two-way trade, a pact on mobility for Indian workers, and measures to ensure energy security.