‘Deeply concerned’ Priti Patel, other MPs seek UK govt's statement over attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

Amid the violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, two British MPs, including Indian-origin former home secretary Priti Patel, raised the issue in the UK Parliament on Monday, and demanded a statement from foreign secretary David Lammy on the situation in the Muslim-majority Asian nation. Policemen charge baton to disperse the supporters of Bangladeshi Hindu leader Krishna Das Prabhu. (AP)

“I am deeply concerned by the awful violence we have seen in Bangladesh, and my thoughts are with those affected. In Parliament this afternoon, I called on the Government to set out how they are engaging with the Bangladeshi government on this pressing and important issue,” Patel, the MP from Witham, said.

The Conservative Party member added, “Robust action needs to be taken to protect life and prevent violence and persecution, including based on religious beliefs"

Barry Gardiner, a member of the ruling Labour Party and Brent North MP, asked an “urgent question” to the foreign secretary about “violence targeted against the Hindu Community in Bangladesh.”

Responding to their queries, Catherine West, the Under-secretary of State for Foreign Affairs said, “I've been assured by the interim government of support to the minority communities in Bangladesh.”

West recounted her meeting with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the leader of Bangladesh's caretaker administration, which took over after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August following a student-led uprising.

The country has since seen an upsurge in attacks on the Hindus, its largest minority group.

“I discussed the importance of protecting religious minorities in Bangladesh. The UK supports freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression in Bangladesh. On the Hindu community, specifically, I was assured that support was available for them. We will continue to monitor the situation,” West stated.