RSS slams 'atrocities against Hindus' in Bangladesh, calls for Chinmoy Das' release

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday said the atrocities being committed against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh were “alarming”. The RSS slammed Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for remaining a "mute spectator". Protests erupted in Bangladesh following the arrest of former ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das. (AFP)

The right-wing Hindu organisation stated in light of the recent arrest of former ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka and the violence that followed.

"The atrocities being committed against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh by Islamic extremists, including attacks, killings, looting, arson, and inhumane persecution of women, are alarming. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) strongly condemns these acts," the statement read.

RSS said that the Muhammad Yunus-led government and other concerned agencies, instead of taking steps to stop such incidents, "remained a mute spectator".

"Out of helplessness, when Bangladeshi Hindus resorted to raising their voice democratically for self-protection, to suppress their voice, a new phase of injustice and oppression is visibly emerged," the statement added.

The Sangh further termed Chinmoy Das' arrest as "unfair", calling upon the Bangladeshi government to immediately stop the “atrocious acts” against Hindus and release the former ISKCON leader.

RSS also called upon the Indian government to "continue with every possible effort to prevent the ongoing atrocities against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh and take necessary steps to garner international support in this regard".

It said that at such a critical time, "Bharat, the global community, and international institutions" must stand in solidarity with the victims of Bangladesh.

"It is necessary to demand respective Governments to take possible efforts in this regard necessary for global peace and fraternity," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, amid the ongoing unrest over Das' arrest, Yunus' press secretary Shafikul Islam had reassured that Hindus were "safe" in Bangladesh and there was no threat to the minorities in the country.

Islam, in an interview with CNN-News18, said that the Bangladeshi regime has no intentions to ban the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

He also affirmed that the government is committed to ensuring that Chinmoy Krishna Das gets a fair trial. Additionally, Islam said that New Delhi's comment on the situation in Bangladesh was unwarranted, as the comments were made on Dhaka's “internal matter.”

