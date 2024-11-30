‘Hindus safe in Bangladesh’: Muhammad Yunus's official opens up on Chinamoy Das's trial, ISKCON ban calls

Amid the ongoing uproar over the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu in Dhaka, Shafikul Islam, press secretary to Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, reassured that Hindus were “safe” in Bangladesh and there was no threat to the minorities in the country. Hefazat-e-Islam supporters stage a protest demanding an immediate ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Dhaka.(AP)

In an interview with CNN-News18, Shafikul Islam also emphasised that the Bangladeshi regime has no intentions to ban the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

His comments come in the wake of heightened tensions following the arrest of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges and the subsequent demands to ban the Hindu organisation ever since.

Despite the constant ban calls, Shafikul Islam firmly said, “I don’t know about the case trial, but the ISKCON will not be banned in Bangladesh.”

The Bangladesh high court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON's activities in the country after a lawyer had sought a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.

'Chinmoy Krishna Das will get a fair trial'

Addressing the recent violence that erupted among minority communities in Bangladesh, Islam said, “Hindus are safe in Bangladesh. An industrial-level disinformation campaign is going on. I request you to come and cover the ground. Bangladesh witnessed violence in the initial few days, and the situation is now under control."

Islam was referring to the incidents of unrest sparked earlier this week when Chinmoy Krishna Das was denied bail after his arrest, leading to protests from his supporters. Islam further affirmed that the government is committed to ensuring that Das receives a fair trial.

Islam also acknowledged the current tensions in Chattogram, mentioning that the Chief Advisor has taken proactive steps by visiting temples and engaging with local Hindu leaders to address their concerns.

'India shouldn't have issued a statement': Islam on New Delhi's stance

Regarding India's recent statement on the unfolding Bangladesh situation, Islam said it was unwarranted for New Delhi to comment on what he termed an “internal matter".

“The Indian government should not have issued a statement. It is our internal matter. We never comment on what happens in India," Islam told News18.

India on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, adding that the safety of Hindus must be ensured in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said,"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.