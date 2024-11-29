ISKCON issues clarification on Hindu priest's arrest in Bangladesh: ‘Not distancing from supporting his rights’

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Friday expressed solidarity with Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on charges of sedition in Bangladesh. People holding placards take part in a protest rally against the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmay Prabhu by Dhaka police. (ANI)

The statement comes after the ISKCON Bangladesh on Thursday reportedly distanced itself from the monk, saying his “actions are not representative” of the religious body.

Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, the general secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, said the monk had been removed from all positions of the organisation due to a breach of discipline, reported The Dhaka Tribune.

However, in a fresh statement, the ISKCON issued a clarification, expressing solidarity with the former member.

The ISKCON emphasised that while it clarified that Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu was not an official member of the organisation, it did not attempt to distance itself from him.

"ISKCON has not, and does not distance itself from supporting Chinmoy Krishna Das's rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of worship," the group stated.

"We have only clarified, something that was already said by us in the past many months, regarding him not officially representing ISKCON in Bangladesh," the statement further added.

Why ISKCON disassociated from Chinmoy Krishna Das

The ISKCON's earlier statement on Chinmoy Krishna Das came amid ban calls in Bangladesh labelling it a "radical organisation" that engages in activities aimed at inciting communal unrest. A legal plea was filed by a lawyer against ISKCON in this regard.

After the plea, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, the general secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, said Chinmoy Das had been removed from all positions of the organisation due to a breach of discipline.

Charu Chandra Das further said the ISKCON had no involvement in the activities of Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was recently arrested.

Bangladesh High Court refuses to ban ISKCON

The Bangladesh high court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON's activities in the country, days after a lawyer was killed in a clash between security personnel and supporters of Chinmoy Das.

A lawyer had sought a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) after placing some newspaper reports related to the organisation on Wednesday.

"The two-member high court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Debashish Roy Chowdhury declined to ban the ISKCON activities in Bangladesh," a spokesman of the attorney general's office said.

Chinmoy Krishna Das arrest: PM Modi urged to intervene

Massive violent protests have erupted in Bangladesh after the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das this week. He was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday, which denied his bail plea and remanded him in custody. The bail intensified the widespread outrage, with many demanding his immediate release.

Meanwhile, a group of retired judges, bureaucrats, and a sitting MP sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and address the rising violence and discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh.