Defence ministry inks 26k-cr contract with HAL for Su-30 engines

The defence ministry on Monday signed a ₹26,000-crore contract with Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 240 aero-engines worth ₹26,000 crore for the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 260 Su-30s and will get 12 additional fighters to make up for planes lost in accidents (File Photo)

HAL will supply 30 AL-31FP engines every year from its Koraput facility in Odisha, with the delivery being completed in eight years.

“These aero-engines are expected to fulfil the needs of the IAF to sustain the operational capability of the Su-30 fleet for the country’s defence preparedness,” the defence ministry said in a statement. The Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the procurement on September 2.

IAF operates a fleet of 260 Su-30s and will get 12 additional fighters to make up for planes lost in accidents.

The engines will be built in Koraput from raw material stage with transfer of technology from Russia, and only some spares, forgings and castings are expected to be imported. By the time the deliveries are completed, the engines will have an indigenous content of up to 63%, the ministry said.

The Koraput division has thus far manufactured and supplied 113 AL-31FP engines to IAF. HAL estimates that the air force will need around 900 engines through the lifecycle of the Su-30 fleet.

IAF’s Su-30s will also be upgraded by HAL at a cost of around ₹65,000 crore. It will involve equipping the fighters with the indigenous Uttam active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, electronic warfare suites, weapon control systems, avionics and new weapons.

The engine order comes at a time when the State-run firm is grappling with a delay in the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) programme, working towards finalising a deal for joint production of jet engines in the country, and awaiting contracts worth tens of thousands of crores for new fighter planes and helicopters.

HAL is negotiating a deal with US firm GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India. The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington in June 2023 to produce 99 F414 engines for India’s future LCA Mk-2 programme. The joint production of the engines will help the country overcome a striking technology gap, lay the foundation for indigenous development of bigger jet engines and possibly open doors to exports.

On August 30, HAL signed a contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines for the joint design, development and production of a new engine called Aravalli for the future 13-tonne Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH) and its deck-based version. SAFHAL is a joint venture between French firm Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL.

The helicopters could go into production with the new engine by 2031.