‘I have full faith…’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on J&K visit after Poonch ambush

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that he had full faith that the Indian Army would wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged the troops not to make any “mistakes” that might hurt Indian citizens. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interaction with Army personnel, in Rajouri. (PTI)

Singh, who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir earlier on Wednesday to review the security situation, said that it was the responsibility of the soldiers to win people's hearts while carrying out their duty towards the nation's security.

After a terrorist ambush in Poonch, Singh was on a day-long visit to Rajouri and Jammu.

Singh's statements come after three men were found dead under suspicious circumstances last week near the site of an ambush by terrorists on Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, which left four soldiers dead and three injured the previous day.

Singh was accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Praising the troops for their bravery, Singh said, “I believe in your bravery and steadfastness … Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory.”

He added, “We will win the wars and we will eradicate terrorism as well. We'll make sure to win the hearts of all the citizens. You all have a huge responsibility on your shoulders, and for that, we will always be grateful to you.”

Speaking about the incident, Singh said, “Such incidents (ambush) cannot be taken for granted. I know you are alert to the situation but feel more alertness is required. I want to assure you that the government stands with you and your welfare is our top priority.”

Singh added, “The Indian Army is not considered an ordinary force in the world. The people accept that the Army is much more powerful than ever and also well-equipped compared to the past. You are the guardians of the nation…There is a need to do it with more seriousness and it can be achieved by meeting the people, listening to their problems and raising those issues at appropriate level for redressal.”

Singh paid tribute to the soldiers killed and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He said, “I want to assure you that given the seriousness of the incident, required and appropriate steps would be taken. For us, every soldier is a part of the family and his life is very precious … any one eyeing our soldiers is not acceptable to us. The government treasury is open for further beefing up the security and the intelligence gathering. The sacrifice of the soldiers is unparalleled and cannot be compensated with money. The void can never be fulfilled.”