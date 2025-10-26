Dehradun woman says uncle ‘abducted’ her two kittens: ‘Considered them bad omen’

A 28-year-old woman has lodged a first information report (FIR) against her uncle and aunt for allegedly abducting her two kittens in Dehradun, police said on Saturday. The woman said that while her uncle and aunt live in a separate house from her, but they share the same courtyard. (AP/Representative Image)

Rashmi Dhiman, a resident of Dharampur in Dehradun, alleged that her uncle Umesh Dhiman and aunt Suman Dhiman disliked the kittens. According to the FIR filed at Nehru Colony police station on Friday, the woman alleged that a cat had come to her house in March with two kittens. “I took care of the kittens, but my uncle and aunt, who live in a separate house sharing the same courtyard, considered them a bad omen. My uncle took the kittens away in the trunk of his scooter and abandoned them somewhere,” she said.

Sanjeet Kumar, SHO of Nehru Colony police station, said, “An FIR has been registered under Section 351(2) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Our investigation into the matter is underway.”