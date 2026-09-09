LIVE

Delhi building collapse LIVE: Demolition of structure next to collapsed PG begins; contractor held in Satya Niketan

By HT News Desk
Sep 9, 2026, 07:05:23 IST

Delhi building collapse LIVE: Chief minister Rekha Gupta visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre and met the families of students affected by the collapse. She announced financial assistance of 5 lakh each for those injured in the incident.

Delhi building collapse LIVE: Workers clear the debris in the presence of security personnel at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse (6th Sep), in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Workers clear the debris in the presence of security personnel at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse (6th Sep), in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Delhi building collapse LIVE: The building adjacent to the structure that collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6 is being demolished in New Delhi, PTI reports....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 9 Sept 2026, 07:05:22 AM IST

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: 35 demolitions across 12 MCD zones

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: The MCD carried out 35 demolitions across 12 zones on Tuesday as part of a wider drive against unauthorised and unsafe buildings.

  • 9 Sept 2026, 06:58:10 AM IST

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: MCD plans survey of PGs, occupants

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning a massive survey of paying guest (PG) accommodations across the capital and the number of occupants they house, officials said.

    The exercise is aimed at identifying unsafe PG facilities following the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed at least seven people, including five students.

  • 9 Sept 2026, 06:49:40 AM IST

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: Students collect belongings from evacuated PG

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: MCD officials said students had already vacated the building after it was declared unsafe. They were returning only to collect their belongings before the demolition.

  • 9 Sept 2026, 06:48:56 AM IST

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: Girls’ PG evacuated after Satya Niketan collapse

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: The building housed a girls’ paying guest accommodation and was evacuated after the collapse of the neighbouring five-storey structure on September 6.

    The collapse left at least seven people dead and five injured.

  • 9 Sept 2026, 06:48:32 AM IST

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: Adjoining building declared dangerous by MCD

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: The MCD had declared the building adjoining the collapsed structure dangerous and ordered its demolition, officials said.

  • 9 Sept 2026, 06:48:10 AM IST

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: Demolition work was halted on Tuesday

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: The demolition exercise at the adjoining building was stopped in the evening and will resume on Wednesday morning, an MCD official said.

    "We started demolition of the adjoining building today, and the work was stopped in the evening. The demolition exercise will resume tomorrow morning," the official said, as per PTI.

  • 9 Sept 2026, 06:30:15 AM IST

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: Adjacent building being demolished

    Demolition of the building adjoining the one that collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6 is underway, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: The building adjacent to the structure that collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6 is being demolished in New Delhi, ANI reported via pictures. CM Rekha Gupta said the building next to the collapsed structure had been declared unsafe and would be demolished in a phased manner. The MCD had described it as being in a “ruinous, dangerous condition”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home/India News/Delhi building collapse LIVE: Demolition of structure next to collapsed PG begins; contractor held in Satya Niketan
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks