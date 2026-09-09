Delhi building collapse LIVE: Demolition of structure next to collapsed PG begins; contractor held in Satya Niketan
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Chief minister Rekha Gupta visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre and met the families of students affected by the collapse. She announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for those injured in the incident.
Delhi building collapse LIVE: The building adjacent to the structure that collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6 is being demolished in New Delhi, PTI reports....Read More
On Tuesday, a labour contractor was apprehended from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan that killed seven people, police said on Tuesday.
Investigators are examining construction and repair work carried out at the building, which was being used as a paying guest accommodation for college students. Police are also looking into a rent agreement that reportedly disclaimed liability for the death or injury of tenants.
Chief minister Rekha Gupta visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Tuesday and met the families of students affected by the collapse. She announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for those injured in the incident.
Building owner held
Rescue operations ended on Monday evening after 12 people were rescued from the debris. The owner of the PG, 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, was apprehended in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi and later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Patiala court.
His wife, 75-year-old Urmila Gupta, and son, 52-year-old Mahesh Gupta, were also apprehended and arrested in connection with the case.
Delhi HC seeks accountability
The Delhi High Court took up an urgent PIL filed in connection with the building collapse and sought accountability from government officials.
The development came after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended five officials from its South Zone, including deputy commissioner Rakesh Gupta, in connection with the incident.
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- 9 Sept 2026, 07:05:22 AM IST
Delhi building collapse LIVE: 35 demolitions across 12 MCD zones
Delhi building collapse LIVE: The MCD carried out 35 demolitions across 12 zones on Tuesday as part of a wider drive against unauthorised and unsafe buildings.
- 9 Sept 2026, 06:58:10 AM IST
Delhi building collapse LIVE: MCD plans survey of PGs, occupants
Delhi building collapse LIVE: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning a massive survey of paying guest (PG) accommodations across the capital and the number of occupants they house, officials said.
The exercise is aimed at identifying unsafe PG facilities following the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed at least seven people, including five students.
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- 9 Sept 2026, 06:49:40 AM IST
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Students collect belongings from evacuated PG
Delhi building collapse LIVE: MCD officials said students had already vacated the building after it was declared unsafe. They were returning only to collect their belongings before the demolition.
- 9 Sept 2026, 06:48:56 AM IST
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Girls’ PG evacuated after Satya Niketan collapse
Delhi building collapse LIVE: The building housed a girls’ paying guest accommodation and was evacuated after the collapse of the neighbouring five-storey structure on September 6.
The collapse left at least seven people dead and five injured.
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- 9 Sept 2026, 06:48:32 AM IST
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Adjoining building declared dangerous by MCD
Delhi building collapse LIVE: The MCD had declared the building adjoining the collapsed structure dangerous and ordered its demolition, officials said.
- 9 Sept 2026, 06:48:10 AM IST
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Demolition work was halted on Tuesday
Delhi building collapse LIVE: The demolition exercise at the adjoining building was stopped in the evening and will resume on Wednesday morning, an MCD official said.
"We started demolition of the adjoining building today, and the work was stopped in the evening. The demolition exercise will resume tomorrow morning," the official said, as per PTI.
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- 9 Sept 2026, 06:30:15 AM IST
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Adjacent building being demolished
Delhi building collapse LIVE: The building adjacent to the structure that collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6 is being demolished in New Delhi, ANI reported via pictures. CM Rekha Gupta said the building next to the collapsed structure had been declared unsafe and would be demolished in a phased manner. The MCD had described it as being in a “ruinous, dangerous condition”.