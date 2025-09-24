New Delhi, With Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra achieving the age of superannuation at the end of this month, buzz over his replacement has picked up, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi chief secy Dharmendra to retire this month; buzz over his extension, replacement

In case Dharmendra, a 1989-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, is not granted extension by the Centre after his retirement on September 30, his successor can be a senior AGMUT officer with experience of working with the Delhi government, they said.

Names of several Arunachal Pradesh Goa Mizoram Union Territories IAS officers, including Amit Yadav , Debashree Mukherjee , Vijay Kumar and Ashwani Kumar have been making rounds.

While Yadav, Mukherjee, and Vijay Kumar are currently serving on central deputation, Ashwani Kumar currently holds the post of Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner.

He earlier served as principal secretary of revenue and home departments of the Delhi government.

Mukherjee, during her stint with the Delhi government, served in different capacities at Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, and other departments.

Vijay Kumar also has extensive experience of working with the Delhi government before his deputation. He has served as principal secretary to Delhi LG, Trade and Taxes department, Delhi Jal Board, DTC, and DSCSC.

Yadav was serving as chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council before going on deputation to serve with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Dharmendra took over as Chief Secretary of Delhi on September 1, 2024.

There is also a likelihood of him being given an extension of three months by the Centre, officials said.

His predecessor, Naresh Kumar, was granted two extensions of six months and three months after he attained age of retirement on November 30, 2023.

