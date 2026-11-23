A Delhi Police constable has been suspended after the bride’s family accused him of demanding a costlier car as dowry and calling off their wedding in Sonipat, Haryana, officials said on Monday. The police constable has denied the allegations levelled against him.

The wedding was to be held at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat. (Representational image) more less

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Constable Kuldeep, posted in the Outer North district, was placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending departmental action, news agency PTI cited a Delhi Police statement. The force said it had taken “serious note of the allegations regarding the demand for dowry and the subsequent calling off of the marriage”, and that departmental proceedings had been initiated against him under the prescribed rules.

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Rejecting the allegations, Kuldeep said he did not make any demands or call off the wedding. “False allegations are being levelled against me that I am demanding Brezza car. I have not demanded anything to date," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Deep Dive Why was Delhi Police constable Kuldeep suspended after the Sonipat wedding was called off? Delhi Police suspended Kuldeep pending departmental action after the bride’s family alleged that he demanded a more expensive car and the wedding was called off. The allegations have not been established, and Kuldeep has denied making any demand or calling off the wedding. What car did the bride’s family say the groom demanded instead of the Hyundai Aura? The bride’s father alleged that the family had arranged a Hyundai Aura worth about ₹9.5 lakh, but Kuldeep insisted on a Maruti Brezza costing around ₹13 lakh. Kuldeep denied demanding a Brezza. What action did the bride’s family seek after the wedding was cancelled? The family filed a written complaint at Sector 27 police station and sought reimbursement for expenses including furniture, electronic items, the banquet hall and food. Police said they were investigating, while the family sought time to try to resolve the dispute through a panchayat.

“I did not ask the wedding procession to return. It was they who turned back the wedding procession. After the situation turned tense, the entire wedding procession folded their hands and pled to let it go,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the bride’s family, the wedding was to be held at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat on Saturday. The alliance had been finalised about six months ago. In a complaint, the bride’s father, Subhash Kumar, said he had booked a Hyundai Aura worth about ₹9.5 lakh for the groom, a car the groom’s family had initially agreed to accept. Kuldeep allegedly insisted instead on a Maruti Brezza costing about ₹13 lakh, around ₹3.5 lakh more, saying he did not like the car booked for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the bride’s family, the wedding was to be held at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat on Saturday. The alliance had been finalised about six months ago. In a complaint, the bride’s father, Subhash Kumar, said he had booked a Hyundai Aura worth about ₹9.5 lakh for the groom, a car the groom’s family had initially agreed to accept. Kuldeep allegedly insisted instead on a Maruti Brezza costing about ₹13 lakh, around ₹3.5 lakh more, saying he did not like the car booked for him. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar said he cancelled the Aura booking and tried to arrange a Brezza at short notice, but could not find one as it was unavailable at some showrooms.

Also read: ₹13 lakh car demand; bride’s family seeks refund of expenses">Sonipat wedding cancelled after Delhi cop’s ₹13 lakh car demand; bride’s family seeks refund of expenses

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The family also alleged that they had arranged furniture, including sofas and an almirah, a two-tola gold chain for the groom and four-tola gold earrings for his mother, besides other gifts. They further alleged that the groom’s family demanded jewellery for the groom’s brother and his wife after the alliance was finalised, and insisted on a decorated mare and a DJ for the wedding.

On the wedding day, Kuldeep and his mother allegedly arrived at the venue in ordinary clothes around 7.15 pm. After finding that the Brezza had not been arranged, he allegedly abused the bride’s family and threatened their relatives and left with his mother and other relatives, despite repeated requests from family members and guests to go ahead with the wedding rituals.

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Both sides reportedly called the police helpline, 112, after the confrontation, and Kumar later submitted a written complaint at the Sector 27 police station, seeking action against the groom and his relatives.

“My daughter was dressed as a bride... while we were trying to persuade the groom’s family to go ahead with the marriage. We had made all the arrangements and spent a substantial amount, but the wedding did not take place. We now want the money spent on the furniture, electronic items, banquet hall and food to be returned,” Kumar said.

Sonipat deputy commissioner of police Jitender Gahlawat said on Monday that a complaint had been received from the bride’s family. Police said the family had sought a day’s time to try to resolve the matter through community members and requested that no action be taken until then. On Sunday, Sonipat’s DCP (Crime) had said a panchayat meeting was underway and that the case was being investigated “to ascertain the exact reason behind the dispute”.