Delhi cops find photos linking Kapil Gujjar to Kejriwal’s party, AAP rebuts charge

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:08 IST

The 23-year-old man who fired shots in the air near the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Police claimed on Tuesday. Rajesh Deo, a senior crime branch officer said investigators had recovered photographs from Kapil Gujjar’s phone after his arrest that placed him in the company of AAP leaders.

During his interrogation, Deo told reporters, Kapil had disclosed that he and his father had joined Arvind Kejriwal’s party a year ago.

Deo’s statement - that came minutes after photographs of Kapil Gujjar at an AAP event were leaked -- is expected to give the Bharatiya Janata Party ammunition to accuse AAP of orchestrating the firing incidents to target the BJP and its leaders.

AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh, who is seen in one of the photographs where Kapil Gujjar is present, launched a counterattack at the BJP and the police, which reports to the home ministry via the Lt-Governor.

“Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time… Now just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found... 3-4 days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

Sanjay Singh also brushed aside the photographs, insisting that being in the same frame as someone else did not mean anything.