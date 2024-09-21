New Delhi, Setting the stage for trial, a court here has framed the charges of rape, unnatural offences and criminal intimidation against self-styled godman and preacher Daati Maharaj and his brothers, Ashok and Arjun, on Friday. Delhi court frames rape charge against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj

"Order on charge passed and charges framed against accused persons accordingly," said the online daily status of Additional Sessions Judge Neha.

The court, meanwhile, discharged another of Daati's brothers, Anil, in the matter.

After the court framed the charges on Friday, the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The court has posted the matter for submitting evidence for the prosecution on October 18.

Pradip Tiwary, the victim's counsel, said the court framed charges against Daati Maharaj alias Madan Lal Rajasthani and his brothers, Ashok and Arjun, under Indian Penal Code sections 376 , 377 , 506 and 34 .

A complaint of rape was filed by a disciple of Daati against the self-styled godman and his three brothers Ashok, Anil and Arjun at the Fatehpur Beri police station in South Delhi on June 7, 2018 and an FIR was registered on June 11 for the alleged offences of rape, unnatural sex, molestation and common intention under the IPC.

On June 22, police questioned Daati, who was charged with raping the disciple at his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan.

The case was later transferred to the crime branch, which filed its chargesheet on October 1.

On October 3, 2018, the Delhi High Court transferred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation , saying the manner in which the Delhi Police carried out the probe "cast a shadow on the investigation".

Deprecating the Delhi Police's conduct, it said the accused was not arrested even after recording the complainant's statement before a magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure .

On October 26, the agency registered an FIR against Daati and his three brothers for allegedly raping the 25-year-old woman at his Ashram in Fatehpur Beri on January 9, 2016 and for having unnatural sex with the victim.

The preacher's plea against the October 3 order was initially filed in the Supreme Court, which had asked him to approach the high court with his grievance.

The high court, however, dismissed the review plea on November 14, 2018.

A sessions court granted interim bail to the accused persons in January 2019.

The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in the matter on September 4, 2020.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. The fast-track court began its proceedings in December 2019 and took almost five years to frame charges against the accused," Tiwary said.

"The delay in such sensitive and grave cases not only breaks the morale of the victims but also affects the dispensation of justice. It strengthens the courage of the accused and provides them with a chance to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses, thereby affecting the trial itself.

"We had approached the court seeking police protection for the victim. She too has apprised the court of the threats and her concerns, but still no importance has been given to the best of our efforts and it seems that the court is not inclined to pass an order for her security," the victim's counsel said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.