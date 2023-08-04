Jagdish Tytler gets anticipatory bail in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three people at Delhi’s Gurdwara Pul Bangash during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots following the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (HT PHOTO)

Additional sessions judge Vikas Dhull directed Tytler against tampering with the evidence or getting in touch with or influencing witnesses. He granted the bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.

Tytler sought anticipatory bail on Tuesday after additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Anand Gupta took cognisance of the Central Bureau of India (CBI)’s charge sheet in the case on July 26 and summoned the accused.

In his bail plea, Tytler, who has to appear before the magistrate’s court on August 5, said he has never been arrested during the investigation in the case spanning nearly 40 years. He cited the anticipatory bail granted to Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 riots. Tytler said he is 79 and suffering from various ailments.

Lawyer H S Phoolka, who appeared for the victims, opposed the bail plea saying Tytler is an influential person who can influence witnesses as well as tamper with the evidence.

On November 1, 1984, Badal Singh, Sardar Thakur Singh, and Gurbachan Singh were burnt to death when Gurdwara Pul Bangash was set ablaze a day after Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

