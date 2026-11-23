A Delhi court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 criminal defamation case, after observing that he failed to appear before it despite a bailable warrant having already been issued against him.

The proceedings against Rathee have been pending for several years, with the court facing difficulty in securing his appearance. (PTI) more less

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Judicial magistrate first class Aman Rais Khan of Saket courts issued the warrant after noting that neither Rathee nor any counsel representing him appeared during the proceedings. The court has fixed December 3 as the next date of hearing.

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The case stems from a criminal defamation complaint filed by Vikas Sanskrityayan over a video titled “BJP IT Cell Part II”, which Rathee produced and uploaded on his YouTube channel in May 2018.

In the video, Rathee had alleged that members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s IT Cell had attempted to bribe Sanskrityayan to malign his reputation. Sanskrityayan subsequently approached the court, alleging that the claims were false, malicious and intended to damage his reputation.

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{{^usCountry}} The video had attracted widespread attention after it was shared on social media by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sanskrityayan had initiated defamation proceedings against both Rathee and Kejriwal. Kejriwal later admitted before the court that sharing the video was a mistake, following which separate proceedings against him ensued. The complaint against Rathee, as the creator and publisher of the video, continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video had attracted widespread attention after it was shared on social media by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sanskrityayan had initiated defamation proceedings against both Rathee and Kejriwal. Kejriwal later admitted before the court that sharing the video was a mistake, following which separate proceedings against him ensued. The complaint against Rathee, as the creator and publisher of the video, continued. {{/usCountry}}

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The proceedings against Rathee have been pending for several years, with the court facing difficulty in securing his appearance. The court had first issued notices to him in July 2019.

The latest escalation by the court came after the judge noted that Rathee failed to respond to the summons and the bailable warrant issued against him in the case.

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On October 12, the court had issued fresh summons after the complainant sought expedited proceedings in the matter. At the time, the complainant's counsel, advocate Samaksh Sharma, had informed the court that Rathee, who ordinarily resides in Germany, was in India to attend a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and provided an address in Sector 56, Gurugram, where he was believed to be staying.

During the last hearing in the matter, the court issued a bailable warrant after noting that the earlier warrant had been sent to an incorrect address in Austria instead of Rathee's Gurugram residence. The complainant's counsel had also informed the court that Rathee had left India and was residing overseas.

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