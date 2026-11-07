Delhi court orders bulletproof jackets, handcuffs for 2 accused in singer Baliyan murder over fake encounter fears

A Delhi court has directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide bulletproof jackets and chain cuff two undertrial prisoners on both their hands and feet while taking them to a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, after they expressed fear of being subjected to a “fake encounter” by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The two men are accused in the August 2026 murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan.

Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli’s Kotwali area on August 26.

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The directions were passed by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler of Patiala House Courts in an order dated November 3, while disposing of an application moved by undertrials Deepak alias Teetar and Yogesh alias Tunda in a case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

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Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli’s Kotwali area on August 26. The Shamli Police arrested the two accused, Deepak and Yogesh, in connection with the murder, and they are lodged in Tihar Jail. They are now to be taken to the Shamli court in connection with the investigation.

The two prisoners, in their plea, had sought protection during their transfer from Tihar Jail to the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Shamli. Their counsels Ashish Tiwari and Himanshu Kundu told the court that the prisoners feared they could be subjected to a fake encounter by the UP Police.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking the submissions into account, the court, in its order, directed the jail authorities and the deputy commissioner of police (North Avenue) to ensure their full protection during the journey from Delhi to Shamli and back, and to ensure that “no undue event happens” during their production before the Shamli court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking the submissions into account, the court, in its order, directed the jail authorities and the deputy commissioner of police (North Avenue) to ensure their full protection during the journey from Delhi to Shamli and back, and to ensure that “no undue event happens” during their production before the Shamli court. {{/usCountry}}

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The application sought not only adequate police protection but also videography of their production, bulletproof jackets and chain cuffs for both their hands and feet.

Importantly, the court recorded that the request for chain cuffs had come from the undertrials themselves. Their counsel had submitted in writing that he had consulted the prisoners and that they had personally sought to be taken to the Shamli court in restraints.

“In these circumstances, in view of the request of the accused themselves,” the court directed that they be produced in chain cuffs on both hands and feet and provided with bulletproof jackets while being taken from Tihar Jail to the Shamli court and back.

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The court directed that copies of its order be immediately sent to the superintendent of Jail No. 5 and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Avenue. The lock-up in-charge was also directed to be given a copy for immediate intimation to the DCP.

According to investigators, members of the Jitender Gogi gang are suspected to have been involved in the killing. Police suspect that the gang believed Baliyan’s song, Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan, mocked the killing of its leader Jitender Gogi inside a Delhi courtroom in 2021. Gogi was shot dead by members of the rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang during a court appearance.

Police had also said that Baliyan was allegedly threatened by members of the Gogi gang in 2022-23 when he was in Delhi. He had told them that he had only acted in the music video and had no role in writing its lyrics or composing the music. However, the gang allegedly continued to suspect him.

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