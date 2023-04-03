Delhi court orders framing of charges against IM operatives

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against 11 alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives including Yasin Bhatkal for conspiracy to wage war against India while discharging three others. The NIA told the Delhi court that IM operatives were involved in a larger conspiracy. (Shutterstock)

Additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik on March 31 said there was enough evidence against the accused.

The charges were framed under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act years after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the case in 2012 against alleged IM members for allegedly undertaking recruitment for terrorist activities in India with support from Pakistan-based associates.

The NIA told the court that IM was a breakaway group from the Student Islamic Movement of India and was involved in bomb blasts and terrorist activities. It argued Yasin Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal, Riyaz Bhatkal, Amir Reza Khan, and Tehsin Akhtar were principal conspirators and executors of terrorist acts including the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts.

The Rajasthan high court last week acquitted all four men sentenced to death in 2019 over the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts.

The NIA told the Delhi court that IM operatives were involved in a larger conspiracy to commit more terrorist incidents.

Advocate M S Khan, who appeared for the accused, opposed NIA’s arguments, saying there is no admissible evidence against his clients for the commission of any alleged offences.