Delhi court to pronounce verdict against ex-Cong MP Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Feb 7

A Delhi court is likely to deliver its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on February 7, PTI reported. Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar

Special judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the verdict after the prosecution completed its arguments.

The judge, who reserved verdict in the case, on December 21 allowed the prosecution to argue on certain points on a plea by the state.

"Put up for judgment on the next date of hearing," the judge said.

According to the PTI report, the prosecution had sought court's permission to argue on certain points, which it claimed to be "essential for just adjudication of the case".

It said the arguments were in response to defence counsel's submissions made on January 8 on certain issues.

Allegation against Sajjan Kumar

The case is related to the alleged killings of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots that erupted in the aftermath of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984.

The court reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments over the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team later took over the investigation, the report added.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant's wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

Putting Kumar on trial, the court order found sufficient material to form a "prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob".