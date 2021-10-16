Delhi CP conducts security audit, withdraws 500 personal from protection duties

Under the guidance of Union home minister Amit Shah, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has undertaken a series of reforms to make law enforcement effective and accountable in the national capital.

While as many as 500 Delhi Police personnel have been freed from security duties after audit conducted in consultation with the home ministry, instructions have been given to each police station to give details of those on active duty with the unit for force rationalisation. No less than 79 police station heads have been transferred with restructuring of special police units like special cell and law and order chiefs.

While the security audit was conducted, it was found that some serving and retired officers of Delhi Police had 24X7 personal security officers guarding not only the officers but also their wives and grown-up children. The security to some of these police officers including ex-police commissioners, ex-home secretaries and others were given without threat assessment. Security of many others has also been downgraded by Delhi Police as there was no perceived threat, only status symbols.

Apart from this, CP Asthana has asked all police units to report the number of personnel on active duty with the intention of doing away with senior police officers carrying their staff with them to new postings. It was found that some officers moved around 20 to 30 staff with them to their new postings, leaving the previous unit understaffed. So rather than the staff, including inspectors, were accountable to the posted unit, they had become personal staff of the officer they were working for. These staff members were used for personal duties like buying vegetables and dropping off children to school by these officers.

The police commissioner has also decided restructure the top heavy force with more than 14 Special Commissioners and several joint commissioners now heading departments with thin work load. It is understood that consultations are on with the MHA to post several senior officers out to newly created union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for on-field experience rather than moving files around.

The special cell of Delhi Police has also been restructured and made more accountable with induction of three senior IPS officers. It is understood that the special cell has been asked not to undertake any solo operations without the knowledge of immediate superiors.