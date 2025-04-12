Delhi dust storm hits airport operations, 205 flights delayed: Report

After strong dust storms and gusty winds hit the national capital, chaos ensued at the Delhi airport, with at least 205 flights getting delayed. Airlines said that the flights were delayed due to the air traffic control congestion at Delhi Airport.(PTI)

At least 50 flights were diverted from their scheduled destination, NDTV reported citing sources. The average delay was of an hour, the report added.

According to an ANI report, senior officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport officials monitored the situation and responded to passengers' complaints.

"After the dust storm, many flights were diverted and cancelled, and this caused inconvenience to passengers waiting for their flights at Delhi airport. The diverted flight took time to reach Delhi, and this led to a rush at the airport," a senior official told ANI.

‘Airline staff clueless about delays’, claim passengers

Many passengers complained of a chaotic situation at the boarding gate and airline staff who were clueless about delays.

“The flight AI 2512, which was scheduled at 19.30 hr on 11-04-2025, kept on delaying hour by hour. All passengers were held hostage by Air India the whole night at Delhi Airport without giving any clarity on the delay,” a user named Dr HY Desai posted on X.

“They didn't have the courtesy to serve the basic needs, viz water and food, to the passengers consisting of infants, children, pregnant women, and patients unless agitated. The AI ground staff were cruel in treating the passengers. When the complaint was raised before the CISF, they too were soft and protective with Air India staff by neglecting, ignoring, and harassing the passengers,” the passenger alleged.

"Don't know how DGCA gives justice to the passengers of AI 2512, which has not yet been taken off from Delhi airport at 06.53 hrs on 12-04-2025," the user added.

The national capital experienced a sudden shift in weather conditions on Friday evening, as strong dust storms and gusty winds swept through the city. The IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions likely to continue into Saturday evening.

(With ANI inputs)