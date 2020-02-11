e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi election results 2020: In BJP chief JP Nadda’s congratulatory message to Arvind Kejriwal, a promise and a hope

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JP Nadda who was appointed the BJP’s working president in June last year, formally took over as the part chief last month.
JP Nadda who was appointed the BJP's working president in June last year, formally took over as the part chief last month.(ANI)
         

The Delhi assembly election was the first poll the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fought under the leadership of its new president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

But despite a high-voltage, hyper-nationalistic campaign the party was badly thrashed and was unable to even raise its tally of seats to double figures.

By the afternoon, Nadda took to Twitter to acknowledge the electoral hammering.

“BJP accepts the mandate of the people. We will play our role as a constructive opposition & raise public issues in the assembly. I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal, his party and hope that his govt will work for the development of the state,” Nadda tweeted.

The BJP which went out of power in Delhi 1998, had pinned much hope on regaining the capital. One of the party’s internal polls had even claimed the party’s fortunes in the Delhi assembly elections were on the rise that would give them at least 30-35 of the 70 seats in the Capital.

Although the BJP rank and file had projected a decisive victory for the party, the exit polls on Saturday had given the ruling AAP a comfortable victory.

On Tuesday, it turned out that the exit polls were right leaving the BJP with another five-year wait before the next shot at power in the capital.

Live| Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman temple after thumping win in Delhi
In victory speech, Arvind Kejriwal explains what AAP’s jumbo win means
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by his boss, gets clean chit
Congress, down to its lowest vote share in Delhi’s history, promises to be back
Pakistan’s version on F-16 a facade, says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Not just flagship phones, here’s what else Samsung is launching tonight
