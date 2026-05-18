Delhi HC grants interim bail to MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh for father’s funeral

The Delhi high court on Monday granted interim bail until June 2 to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, in a terror-funding case following his father’s death. Rashid has been in custody for over six years since his arrest in 2019. (File Photo)

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain allowed the interim relief to enable Rashid to attend the burial, perform customary last rites, and carry out other ceremonies associated with the bereavement.

The court also recorded that counsel for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Akshai Malik verified the death of the his father during the intervening night of May 17 and 18.

In its seven-page order, the bench directed that Rashid would remain accompanied by at least two police personnel in plain clothes throughout the period of his interim bail.

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“The said police officials shall accompany him from the beginning of the journey from the concerned jail till the time he returns from Srinagar...For the purpose of customary rights, the Appellant shall be permitted to visit the burial ground or any other place of worship. Apart from the said venues, the Appellant shall not be permitted to move anywhere else,” the court said in its order

Rashid has been in custody for over six years since his arrest in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA accused him of being part of a conspiracy involving illicit funding and terror organisations aimed at fuelling separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.