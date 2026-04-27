Largest south Kashmir seminary declared unlawful under UAPA

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom in Imam Sahib, Shopian—the largest seminary in South Kashmir—an unlawful entity under Section 8(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This marks the first time a major Darul Uloom in the region has been formally designated as an unlawful entity, a move that grants authorities the power to seal the premises and freeze institutional assets. The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom in Imam Sahib, Shopian—the largest seminary in South Kashmir—an unlawful entity. (File photo)

The order, issued by Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg on April 24, states that the institution maintains “sustained and covert linkages” with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

With 814 students and 102 faculty members, the seminary ranks second in the Valley only to Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah in Bandipora. Following the notification, Shopian district magistrate Shishir Gupta enforced prohibitory orders on Monday, officially sealing the premises on Monday.

Seminary chairman Mohammad Shafi Lone dismissed the allegations as baseless. “We are a law-abiding institute and have nothing to do with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. This order has created panic among parents and students enrolled here,” he said, adding that the school is ready for any investigation.

Lethpora link

The crackdown follows a dossier submitted by Shopian senior superintendent of police Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary on March 24, 2026.

The government says the school fostered an environment “conducive to radicalisation,” specifically citing former student Sajjad Bhat. Bhat was the owner of the vehicle used in the February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack (the Lethpora suicide bombing), which killed 40 CRPF personnel. An NIA probe found he had joined Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) shortly before the attack. Additionally, in 2020, three teachers from the seminary, including Abdul Ahad Bhat, were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

A key point of contention is the land. Established in 1998, the school is spread over six hectares donated by late local Sufi saint Peer Gul Mohammad Sofi. While the management cites these Sufi roots, the administration claims the site is marred by “questionable land acquisition and financial opacity,” alleging that individuals affiliated with the banned JeI maintain de facto control over administrative and academic positions.

Justice vs harassment

The government maintains it followed “principles of natural justice” by issuing a show-cause notice on March 31. However, SSP Choudhary dismissed the school’s objections as “misconceived,” arguing that as preventive proceedings, the move does not require the same burden of proof as a criminal trial.

The move drew sharp criticism from political leaders in Kashmir. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti called it “flagrant injustice,” while Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir’s chief cleric and chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, criticised the policy on X: “A leading educational institute with a rich legacy of serving the underprivileged... is declared unlawful under stringent UAPA! Can the LG administration tell people of Kashmir clearly how long they will continue this policy of harassment and disempowerment? And can the elected Govt tell us how long they will let this happen?”

Case Timeline

March 24, 2026: Shopian SSP Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary submits dossier alleging JeI links.

March 31: Show-cause notice issued to chairman Mohammad Shafi Lone.

April 21: Police report dismisses school’s objections as “factually unstable”.

April 27: Kashmir divisional commissioner issues final order declaring seminary an unlawful entity.

Why Siraj-ul-Uloom matters

* With 814 students, it is a premier centre for the underprivileged, providing a dual curriculum of modern science (affiliated with J&K BOSE up to Class 12) and traditional religious studies.

*Known for producing a large number of doctors, engineers, and scholars, its closure is seen by critics as a blow to the region’s educational infrastructure.

*This is the first major educational establishment of its kind in J&K to be notified under Section 8(1) of the UAPA.