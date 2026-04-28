J&K LG leads Padyatra in Udhampur for drug-free Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday said that in war against drugs, the unity of the civil society shall act as a shield and its resolve as a weapon. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. (File)

Addressing a gathering before leading a Padyatra in Udhampur under 100 days Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan, Sinha said, “In the war against drugs, unity will be our shield, resolve our weapon. Let us commit to shaping a Jammu and Kashmir where young people carve free destinies, families remain whole, communities thrive strong, and aspirations blaze anew”.

He said the battle against drug menace demands unity beyond all divisions. As citizens of J&K, we should pledge to stand together, bound by our common duty to protect our youth, strengthen families, and secure prosperity, he said.

“J&K is now rising with renewed strength to reject the drug menace that corrodes our society. We vow to shield our youth from its grip. I assure the people that the spirit of our land will not be stifled. This is the hour for society to awaken, to fight and to prevail,” the LG said.

He said that no single authority can wage this battle against drug abuse alone and it must ignite within every heart.

“Let every village, hamlet, and city of Udhampur become fortresses of resistance; let every household stand as a vigilant bastion. I call upon each resident to enlist as a warrior in this cause,” Sinha said.

“In the coming 83 days, let us reshape society’s perception and treat those trapped in addiction as sufferers who deserve compassion and not condemnation. Rehabilitation must restore their dignity and reintegrate them into the community. Let collective energy drive the drug-free Jammu Kashmir campaign,” he said.

“Transform awareness into accountability, ensuring public participation deepens and highlight the vital role of women and youth in leading this fight,” the LG added.

On the occasion, Sinha flagged off an anti-drug awareness bike rally and launched mini-Olympics under the Nasha Mukt J&K campaign.