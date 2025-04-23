Delhi HC notice to Swiggy, Zepto on plea to make their apps disabled friendly

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the union government and app-based service providers Swiggy and Zepto to respond to a petition that sought directions to make their mobile apps accessible to people with visual disability. The Delhi High Court has issued notice on the petition and fixed May 28 as the next date of hearing (FILE PHOTO)

A bench of justice Sachin Datta sought responses from union information technology ministry, Swiggy, and Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited, the Indian entity operating Zepto, on a petition filed by non-governmental organisation, Mission Accessibility.

The NGO’s petition, argued by advocates Sarah and Taha Bin Tasneem, said it had been working to eliminate barriers for persons with disabilities (PwD) and that the apps lacked accessible features, interactive elements and essential product detail crucial for those with visual impairments.

The high court has posted the case for hearing on May 28.

According to the NGO, the absence of accessible features for PwDs violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution’s articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (right to fundamental freedoms) and 21 (right to life and liberty). It also negated the provisions of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD) that mandates public and private service providers to make their digital platforms fully accessible to persons with disabilities.

The petition argued that the search icon on the main page of Swiggy’s app was inaccessible, which forces the users to rely solely on voice search. Further, it was pointed out that the absence of regular or voice search in its “Instamart” section made discovery of the product impossible.

“Adding or adjusting items in the cart is difficult due to unlabeled images and icons, preventing the screen reader from providing necessary descriptions,” the petition said.

“The ‘DineOut’ section is equally challenging, with numerous unlabeled elements, making navigation cumbersome and offer details unclear. Reserving a table requires excessive scrolling, further complicating usability,” the plea said.

The NGO contended that “Zepto” app also failed to provide accessibility for persons with visual impairments since the search box was completely unresponsive, which forced users to independently find products and even the payment option. This created a significant barrier for completing transactions, it said.

“The app does not respond to screen reading features, rendering navigation and interaction impossible for visually impaired users,” the petition added.

Also, the apps fail to display essential product details such as expiry dates, ingredient lists, and other key information, which creates a significant accessibility barrier for persons with visual impairments. It further prevents them from making informed purchasing decisions and exposes them to potential health risks, the NGO said.