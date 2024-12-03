Delhi HC’s Justice Manmohan appointed Supreme Court judge

The Union government on Tuesday announced the appointment of justice Manmohan, chief justice of the Delhi high court, as a judge of the Supreme Court. The appointment was notified after President Droupadi Murmu’s approval following a recommendation by the Supreme Court collegium earlier this month. Justice Manmohan. (Photo from X)

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the news on X, stating: “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.”

Justice Manmohan’s elevation comes at a time when the Supreme Court is operating with two vacancies, and his appointment is expected to enhance the representation of the Delhi high court in the country’s top court.

On November 28, the Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, recommended justice Manmohan’s elevation. The five-member collegium, also comprising justices Bhushan R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and Abhay S Oka, underscores a blend of considerations, including seniority, merit, integrity and the need to maintain adequate representation of the Delhi high court in the Supreme Court.

The resolution emphasised that the apex court had only one judge from the Delhi high court — CJI Khanna —following the retirements of justices S Ravindra Bhat, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hima Kohli. Historically, the Delhi high court has contributed three to four judges to the Supreme Court at any given time, making justice Manmohan’s appointment significant to restore this balance.

Justice Manmohan’s journey to the highest court is marked by an illustrious legal career. Born on December 17, 1962, in Delhi to late Jagmohan, a noted bureaucrat and politician, he completed his schooling at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and graduated with a BA (Hons) in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi. After earning his law degree from the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1987, justice Manmohan began practicing law, specialising in civil, criminal, constitutional and arbitration matters.

In 2003, the Delhi high court designated him a senior advocate, recognising his expertise in high-profile cases such as the Dabhol Power Company dispute and the Hyderabad Nizam’s Jewellery Trust matter. Appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi high court in 2008 and confirmed as a permanent Judge in 2009, justice Manmohan steadily ascended the judicial ranks.

Following justice Satish Chandra Sharma’s elevation to the Supreme Court in November 2023, justice Manmohan served as the acting chief justice before being sworn in as the full-time chief justice of the Delhi high court on September 29, 2024.

Justice Manmohan’s tenure at the Delhi high court is studded with significant rulings. In April 2023, his bench upheld the constitutionality of the Centre’s GST notification on ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, asserting their obligation under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. In July 2024, he upheld a law mandating a 50% statutory warning on pan masala packages, prioritizing public health over private interests.

He also led significant judicial interventions in public administration. In February 2024, his bench ordered a review of Delhi’s state-run hospitals, aiming to optimise medical infrastructure. His April directives to streamline the city’s drainage system and address encroachments on Yamuna floodplains emphasised environmental protection and urban management.

Justice Manmohan has not shied away from critiquing political leadership. In April 2024, he rebuked the Delhi government for failing to supply uniforms and books to municipal school students, accusing it of prioritising political consolidation over governance. His bench castigated then Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over delays in implementing welfare policies due to his detention in the Delhi excise policy case. At the same time, it steered clear of the “political thicket” by rejecting a set of petitions pressing for judicial orders to remove the Aam Aadmi Party chief. Justice Manmohan was clear that there was no scope for judicial interference in such matters and emphasized that the court should not wade into political disputes. This balanced approach reflected his no-nonsense attitude towards accountability while maintaining judicial propriety.

In another notable order, justice Manmohan recently compelled Wikipedia to share user information and remove defamatory content related to a legal dispute with ANI, marking a precedent in digital accountability.