Delhi HC transfers probe into deaths of 3 IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar to CBI

The Delhi high court on Friday transferred the probe regarding the deaths of three civil services aspirants at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajender Nagar incident to the CBI. Security officials seen deployed at Rau's IAS Study circle where allegedly 3 UPSC aspirants were drowned to death(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The court directed the central vigilance commissioner to appoint an officer to monitor the CBI probe and ensure that the is conducted on time.

“Having regards to the nature of the incident and to ensure that public has no doubt with respect to the investigation, this court transfers the probe to the CBI," the high court said.



"Since the central vigilance commissioner exercises supervisory power, this court directs the commissioner to appoint a member to supervise the probe,” the court order added.

The high court in its order noted that the physical infrastructure in Delhi such as drains is not even adequate but also poorly maintained and the recent tragedies have shown that its orders to the civic agencies are not being followed in true letter and spirit and are being treated like “water off a duck’s back.”



During the hearing, the high court rapped the Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation over the deaths of the civil service aspirants. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said MCD officials are not bothered and it has become a norm.



Referring to the Delhi Police arresting a driver of the SUV who drove past the coaching institute, the court said,"Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into basement, the way you arrested the SUV driver for driving his car there."



ALSO READ: Delhi IAS aspirants' death: SUV driver's bail rejected, wife says ‘disappointed’



Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin, the three civil services aspirants, died after rain water gushed inside the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening.



Students enrolled in various coaching institutes have been protesting since the incident, demanding improved safety measures at coaching centres that pose a threat to their lives.