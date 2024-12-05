Delhi House Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announces retirement from electoral politics

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, 76, has announced his retirement from electoral politics months before Delhi elections are due in February, citing his advanced age and health concerns. In a letter to ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal released on Thursday, Goel said he would continue to work for the party. Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. (X)

Goel, who first became a Delhi assembly member in 1993 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Shahdara, was re-elected to the House after 22 years in 2015 and picked as the Speaker.

Goel will continue to hold the Speaker’s position until the end of the current House term—February 23, 2025.

In a post on X, Kejriwal praised Goyal and called his decision to leave electoral politics an emotional moment. “His guidance has shown us the right direction inside and outside the House for years. Due to his increasing age and health, he recently expressed his desire to leave electoral politics...” He added they respected his decision.

Kejriwal called Goyal the guardian of their family. “The party will always need his experience and services in the future too,” Kejriwal said.

A leader from the trader community and two-time AAP lawmaker, Goel was vocal in support of Kejriwal and other leaders when they were arrested for alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. He also participated in protests against the BJP.

As the Speaker, Goel opened the assembly premises and a British-era tunnel there for the public. In his letter to Kejriwal, dated November 25, Goel said he diligently fulfilled his responsibilities as a lawmaker and the Speaker for 10 years. “You have always given me great respect, for which I will remain eternally grateful. The party and all the MLAs [members of legislative assembly] have also given me much respect, and I express my gratitude...”