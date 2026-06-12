Delhi's 'jinxed' CM bungalow is getting a makeover. Why it is considered ‘cursed’

For years, Delhi's political class has treated 33 Sham Nath Marg as a jinxed address – a government bungalow so steeped in tales of misfortune that ministers and senior functionaries largely stayed away from it. Now, the Delhi government is preparing to wipe the slate clean by demolishing the colonial-era structure and replacing it with the capital's first dedicated Disaster Management headquarters. The two-storey structure, built in the 1920s, has remained largely unoccupied for more than two decades.

The site is set to be redeveloped into the city's first dedicated headquarters for the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), complete with a modern Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), as reported by HT earlier. The move is expected to give a new purpose to a prime land parcel that has remained largely underutilised for years.

But before the bungalow makes way for the new facility, its unusual history continues to attract attention. Here's a look at how 33 Sham Nath Marg came to acquire a reputation as one of Delhi's most "jinxed" addresses.

A troubled reputation Located in the leafy Civil Lines area, the two-storey bungalow sits on more than 5,500 square metres of land. Built in the 1920s during British rule, it features expansive lawns, multiple conference rooms, staff quarters and sprawling gardens.

Soon after Independence, the property emerged as the preferred residence for Delhi's chief minister because of its proximity to the Vidhan Sabha. However, a series of setbacks suffered by its occupants over the decades gradually gave rise to its reputation as an unlucky address.

The first occupant was Delhi's first chief minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, who moved into the bungalow in 1952. His tenure ended prematurely in 1955 amid controversy over an alleged ‘jaggery scam’.

Nearly four decades later, the bungalow was allotted to Madan Lal Khurana after he became chief minister in 1993 under the newly created National Capital Territory framework. His stint, too, was cut short, with Khurana resigning in 1996 amid allegations linked to the hawala scandal.

It was after these back-to-back episodes that whispers about the property's supposed "curse" began circulating in political circles.