Delhi man, who set himself on fire near Parliament building, dies

Jitendra, the man who set himself on fire in front of the Rail Bhawan near the Parliament building in New Delhi on Wednesday, died in hospital on Friday, news agency PTI reported. Police and forensic teams at the spot where man set himself on fire on Wednesday.(Raj K Raj /HT Photo)

Jitendra, aged between 30 and 35 years, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, it reported citing police.

The deceased on Wednesday attempted self-immolation, and the incident was reported around 3:30pm, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

The official added that security personnel deployed at the spot immediately intervened and took him to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

According to deputy commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla, Jitendra set himself on fire using some petrol-like substance in the park in front of the Parliament and then moved towards the main gate.

The deceased was reportedly in some kind of trouble due to a case registered in 2021 against him in Baghpat. Mahla said no suicide note was found.

The man had also lied to his parents about why he travelled to the national capital, telling them that he was going to the Supreme Court to get legal assistance in the cases lodged against him.

In this incident, Jitendra suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and was in a 'very critical" condition at the hospital.

"The local police, railway police, and some civilians quickly managed to extinguish the flames, and the man was sent to the hospital. Preliminary findings suggest the incident may be linked to personal enmity in Bagpat. Further investigations are ongoing," the police had told media.

A senior police officer said Jitendra told them he had taken petrol from his bike in Baghpat before coming to Delhi via train.

Additionally, it was also found that not one but three cases were lodged against the deceased in 2021, 2022, and 2024 in Baghpat. These cases were filed based on complaints from a group of people.

His family, who rushed to Delhi on Thursday, alleged that Uttar Pradesh had registered false cases against them, putting Jitendra under immense pressure.

According to the deceased's father, Jitendra was a college dropout and wanted to become a lawyer.

Delhi police officials said the nature of the family's dispute is not known and will be ascertained by the UP police.

(with agency inputs)