Delhi markets to reopen on Sunday amid protests, traders urge vigilance and security

Several markets in Delhi have decided to reopen on Sunday, urging traders to step up security and remain vigilant amid a tense situation following Saturday’s crackdown and heavy security deployment across the Capital. The decision comes as the CJP and student groups have called for another round of protests at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, raising concerns over potential disruptions during the festive shopping season.

Connaught Place, Khan Market and Sarojini Nagar traders are pushing to resume business amid protests, urging vigilance and police support to ensure normalcy.

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Atul Bhargava, who heads the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), said that a fresh advisory had been issued to markets. “This is the festival season and a lot of stock purchases by traders have already been made. We have asked the markets to re-open today but they must increase the vigilance. Deploy people near entrances to check no rowdy element is creating ruckus. A lot of chaos was seen in Connaught Place on Saturday but we can’t keep asking people to shut their shops,” he added.

“Looking at the ongoing protests & sensitive situation in and around Connaught Place on Saturday. We request everyone to be vigilant & cautious while re-opening on 11/10/26. Please keep your doors on guard and let us be alert and safe,” the advisory to the New Delhi markets reads.

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Deep Dive Which Delhi markets are reopening on Sunday amid the protests? Khan Market and Sarojini Nagar market said they would be fully open, while some retail markets planned to open partially because of uncertainty. The New Delhi Traders Association asked markets to reopen with increased vigilance. Why are Delhi market traders urging extra vigilance? Traders cited the tense situation after Saturday’s crackdown, heavy security deployment and reports of chaos in Connaught Place. They urged shops to watch entrances as protests were expected to continue near Jantar Mantar. Can shoppers travel to Delhi markets normally during the protests? Delhi Metro gates had reopened and trains were due to run on their regular schedules. However, traffic restrictions could affect 30 locations, including roads around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar, so commuters were advised to allow extra time.

{{^usCountry}} Sanjiv Mehra, who heads the Khan Market Traders Association (KMTA), said that Khan Market would remain fully open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjiv Mehra, who heads the Khan Market Traders Association (KMTA), said that Khan Market would remain fully open. {{/usCountry}}

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“Yesterday, we kept the market on wait and watch mode. Shops were opened after closure of three hours. Police was able to contain the protest. We have decided to remain open on Sunday,” he added.

Ashok Kalra, general secretary of the Sarojini Nagar market, echoed the same sentiments, citing fears of business losses. “Navratri have started and this is the peak sale season for us. Our market is fully open and we urge customers to come. Yesterday, we witnessed sharp drop in footfalls. We are also urging police and authorities to help ensure normalcy,” he added.

Brijesh Goyal, who heads the Chamber of Trade and Industries, said that retail markets would remain partially open due to uncertainty in the wake of the protests. “There was hardly any business yesterday. Not just retail trade, but including service sector, hospitality sector, transport, tourism, business has been affected across. Closure of markets during the festival has given a huge shock to traders.”

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