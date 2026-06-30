Delhi Metro's Blue Line hit by technical snag, services resume after significant delay

Delhi Metro’s Blue Line services were severely disrupted on Tuesday evening due to a technical fault, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for an hour and causing long queues at several stations. New Delhi: Commuters wait in a queue to board a metro at a platform at a metro station after services on the Blue Line were delayed, in New Delhi, (PTI/ Representative)

A train came to a halt at Anand Vihar Metro Station, causing significant delays across the Blue Line during peak hours, when many take the metro home from offices. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not yet revealed the exact nature of the technical fault that disrupted the services.

DMRC announced on social media that Blue Line metro services had been restored.

“Service Update. Normal services have resumed on Blue Line,” DMRC wrote on X.