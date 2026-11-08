Diwali eve crackers leave Delhi under a toxic haze, air quality nears ‘severe’

Delhi woke up on Diwali morning to a thick blanket of toxic haze, as firecrackers set off a day before the festival pushed the city’s air quality to the brink of the ‘severe’ category, with the air quality index (AQI) at 383.

People jog and walk along the Kartavya Path near India Gate amid morning haze and smog, in New Delhi. (ANI)

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Twenty-four of the 54 monitoring stations across the city recorded “severe” air quality while the remaining stations stood in the “very poor” category” as of around 9.30am. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 450, followed by RK Puram at 444, according to data on HT's pollution dashboard.

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According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. The air quality is likely to remain in the 'severe' category on November 8 and 9, the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi said.

Like last year, firecrackers have been allowed for Diwali. The Supreme Court’s order, made public on November 2, permits the sale of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between November 4 and 6, and their bursting only between 6am and 7am and 8pm and 10pm on November 7 and 8. A complete ban is to be restored from November 9.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | Delhi breathes worst air on Diwali eve in 10 years {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Delhi breathes worst air on Diwali eve in 10 years {{/usCountry}}

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On Saturday, the AQI was 369 – “very poor” – at 4pm on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 0-500 scale and the highest for the day before Diwali since 2016, when it was 404. Measured pollution first peaked on Saturday morning: between 10am and 11am, PM2.5 — the fine particulate matter small enough to lodge deep in the lungs — averaged 295 micrograms per cubic metre across Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations, and 36 of them were above 250, where CPCB’s “severe” band for PM2.5 begins.

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Last year, at 2am on the night of Diwali, the average PM2.5 reading across 27 stations that reported through the night reached 1,137 micrograms per cubic metre, up from 535 at 10pm, the cut-off for bursting; India’s limit for a 24-hour average is 60.

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This year could be worse, owing to the weather and the higher pollution base: last year, the eve read 296, and the day after Diwali, whose bulletin takes in the festival night, 351. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecasts the AQI climbing through Sunday night to 406 by 4am on Monday, past 400 into “severe”, the worst category.

Also read | New stations on periphery may be clouding AQI data in Delhi, HT analysis shows

Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana also climbed to their highest this season on Saturday — and the Isro satellite’s count rose for a 10th straight day, the ground wind fell calm after sunset, and within two hours of the first evening window for firecrackers opening at 8pm, the city’s air was 30% dirtier than a night earlier.

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INSAT-3DS, an Isro satellite that scans the region every half hour, counted 415 fire pixels in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, 5.5 times its count on November 1, and 647 of its 652 detections came between 4pm and 6pm, after the early-afternoon passes of NASA’s satellite, whose widely quoted count stood at 1.7 times its November 1 level. The two satellites detect fires differently, so only their growth can be compared.

NASA's satellite count of farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, however, is a large undercount. NASA counted 4,824 fires in the two states between October 1 and November 30, 2025, 94% fewer than over the same period in 2021, while the area burned fell only 19%, according to iFOREST, a research group that maps it from before-and-after satellite images. Most of the burning now happens after NASA's satellite passes over the region at about 1.30pm.

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Also read | Still night, winds from farm-fire belt push Delhi's AQI to 389

An HT analysis of data from Meteosat, a European weather satellite that scans the region every 15 minutes, shows the shift. In 2021, about 40% of the fire heat Meteosat recorded came between 1pm and 3pm. In 2025, less than 1% did, and 98% came after 3pm. India's INSAT-3DS satellite, which scans every half hour, shows the same: from October 16, 2025, 99% of the fire pixels it flagged in Punjab and Haryana came after 3pm.

Deep Dive Why was Delhi's air quality so poor on Diwali morning? Firecrackers burst the previous day added to pollution, leaving Delhi with an AQI of 383. Twenty-four monitoring stations recorded severe air quality, while the rest were in the very poor category. When were green firecrackers allowed in Delhi for Diwali? The Supreme Court allowed certified green firecrackers from 6am to 7am and from 8pm to 10pm on November 7 and 8. A complete ban was to return from November 9. Why was it difficult for Delhi Police to enforce the firecracker rules? Police said it was difficult to cover the entire city during the permitted hours and to establish whether a firecracker being burst was certified green. Identifying the exact location and people responsible could also be challenging.