Still night, winds from farm-fire belt push Delhi's AQI to 389

Delhi's air got worse through Thursday night. By 7am on Friday, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) hourly AQI had climbed to 389, 20 points above the 369 in Thursday's 4pm bulletin. The wind near the ground fell almost still, and a layer of warm air held the night's pollution close to the city. At 7am, 28 of Delhi's 59 reporting stations were in the "severe" category, which means above 400 on CPCB's 500-point scale. (ANI)

Higher up, the wind blew in from the north-west, from Punjab and Haryana, where Nasa's satellite counted 226 farm fires on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sent up a weather balloon from Safdarjung at 4.30am, and it measured winds of 23 km/h between 500 and 1,500 metres above the ground. Winds at that height are known as transport-level winds, and they carry smoke over long distances.

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The satellite's daily count of fires in the two states has nearly doubled in a week, from 120 on October 30 to 246 on both November 3 and 4, according to the HT Pollution Dashboard's tally of Nasa data. Since October 1, it has detected 2,477 fires, 2,232 of them in Punjab.

Those numbers understate the burning. Nasa's satellite passes over in the early afternoon, and farmers have been burning later in the day each year, after it has gone.

At 7am, 28 of Delhi's 59 reporting stations were in the "severe" category, which means above 400 on CPCB's 500-point scale. IIT Delhi and Rohini were the worst, at 474 each, followed by Punjabi Bagh (465) and Jahangirpuri (460), and every station in the city was "very poor" or worse.