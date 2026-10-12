Sudden spell of heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Delhi NCR; waterlogging at several places

Delhi woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing cooler conditions across the national capital and the wider NCR region. The showers led to waterlogging in several areas, with the Monday morning rush expected to add to traffic congestion at key choke points.

Commuters drenched during rain (HT photo)

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Similar weather conditions were reported in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad as rain swept across Delhi-NCR.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the national capital, warning of heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour and severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of 62-87 kmph. The nowcast warning was issued at 3am on Monday and is valid until 6am, indicating the possibility of intense rain and strong winds in the area.

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Waterlogging in parts of Delhi

{{^usCountry}} Heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging near Jhandewalan Temple in the Karol Bagh area of central Delhi. The showers, coinciding with the morning commute, raised the likelihood of traffic disruptions across the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging near Jhandewalan Temple in the Karol Bagh area of central Delhi. The showers, coinciding with the morning commute, raised the likelihood of traffic disruptions across the region. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD had warned of minor traffic disruptions, a higher risk of vehicle accidents and water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas for October 11. It advised commuters to check traffic conditions before leaving, follow traffic advisories and avoid stretches prone to waterlogging.

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Delhi weather: No rain likely over next six days

Despite the early-morning showers, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and no rainfall in Delhi over the next six days. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius during the coming days.

According to the weather department's seven-day forecast issued on Sunday evening, the maximum temperature on October 13 is likely to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

On October 14, the maximum temperature is forecast to rise to 33-35 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to stay between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. For October 15, the maximum is expected to range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

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On October 16 and 17, maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius on both days. Partly cloudy skies and no rainfall are forecast throughout this period